Gold Award project to distribute kits to local seniors in the community

Natural disasters are unpredictable and can happen at any time, so it is best to be prepared. Fifty free emergency preparedness kits are now available to senior citizens in our local area thanks to the efforts of Megan Evans, a Girl Scout in Troop 40925.

The basic kits include items like water, a whistle, gloves, masks, tissues, a first aid kit, and information on how you can be prepared in the event of an emergency.

Any senior in Tioga County can reserve a kit for delivery by calling or texting to (607) 321-7922 by Sept. 25. You may also email your reservation to evansmegan648@gmail.com. Please include an address and phone number in your message. Kits are being offered on a first come, first served basis.

Megan Evans is entering her senior year at Owego Free Academy. Her Gold Award Project involves creating basic emergency preparedness kits and distributing them to local seniors. The project also includes teens, scouts and other young people in making the kits and delivering them to senior citizens in our community.

The young adults attended a virtual class provided by the Southern Tier Red Cross that provided information on how to be prepared for future emergencies and how they can help their family and neighbors.

Megan created information sheets about disaster apps to include in the kits. Technology information about the apps will also be put into binders to be placed at the local senior center and apartment complex.

“The 2020 December storm, which brought a ton of unexpected snow, highlights how unpredictable nature is and the necessity to be prepared for any situation,” stated Megan Evans in a prepared release, adding, “In this anniversary month of the 2011 Flood, everyone should remember to be prepared.”

Visit the local Red Cross website at www.redcross.org/local/new-york/western-new-york/about-us/locations/southern-tier-chapter.html for more information on a variety of situations such as flood emergency, home fires, the four steps to being prepared, or to take a virtual class. Another great resource is prepare.ny.gov, which has information specifically designed for seniors about making a plan, preparing kits, and staying informed during an emergency.

Megan would like to give a big thank you to the donors supporting her Gold Project. The Owego Elks Club, the Owego VFW Glen Warner Post 1371, and Owego Rotary have all made this project possible.