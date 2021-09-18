Liburdi Named to Salisbury University Dean’s List

David Liburdi, of Endicott, N.Y., was among the 2,195 students named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Salisbury University. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of letter-graded coursework during the semester.
