Plant identification walk planned for September 18 at the Canawanna Nature Preserve

There will be a plant identification walk at the Canawanna Nature Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon led by Jeff Smith. Parking is at the corner of Water Street and Mill Street (near Price Chopper).

There are many plants in bloom on the hugelkultur on West Front Street, in the wooded area on Water Street, and along Water Street. Sturdy shoes or boots and insect repellant are advisable. Pandemic safety protocols will be followed.

The Canawanna Nature Preserve is a project of the Owego Rotary Club and is being developed to celebrate the Owego Rotary’s Centennial of 100 years of service to Owego.

For more information, contact Kevin Millar at (607) 687-3263.

Jeff Smith is a naturalist and board member at Waterman Conservation Education Center (WCEC) working on inventorying plants and plant changes at WCEC sites. Recently he’s been focusing on invasive plants and insects and troubled trees (especially Hemlock and Ash). He is also an amateur photographer, videographer, and microscopist with two related YouTube channels: one on southern tier plants & nature (“STNY Nature”), the other with videos of typical protozoans and microscopic metazoans (“watsons_knot”).