It’s time for the Fall Festival at St. Patrick’s

The annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, a two-day event, kicks off Friday, Sept. 17 and concludes Saturday evening, Sept. 18. Held at Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick’s Parish between Main and Front Streets in Owego, the festival has been a long-time favorite for area residents.

JoAnne Murphy and Ellen Pasto, co-chairs of the event, shared that the festival has brought the community together for decades, and this year they welcome all to enjoy, and remarked, “There will be something for everyone.”

Friday evening’s festivities will run from 5 to 9 p.m., and then noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the festival is free, with varying costs for food, refreshments and activities. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church.

Numerous activities, live music and entertainment, superb food and refreshments, along with a rummage sale, raffles, vendors, games for children, touch-a-truck and bounce house fun, just to name a few, highlight the festival.

The food menu includes pork barbeque sandwiches, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chili dogs, sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions, homemade macaroni and cheese, and a variety of soups, along with French fries, cheese fries and onion rings.

A Friday night food special features clams and corn, with a popular roasted corn by Our Green Acres, and a chicken barbeque is planned for Saturday. Extra seating will be set up, along with a beer and wine tent. Stop by the Dessert Café for a sweet treat; and for the young-at-heart, the Snack Shack will have popcorn, cotton candy, fried dough, and ice cream novelties.

Tickets for the Sept. 18 chicken barbeque are $12 each and include a barbeque chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans and rolls with butter. Contact the Parish office at 309 Front St. in Owego regarding tickets. Organizers suggested guests order by Sept. 12, however additional chicken dinners will be available until 1 p.m. on Sept. 18, or until all are gone.

Get ready for live music starting at 6 p.m. on Friday featuring Hot Dogs & Gin, a Binghamton-based classic rock and blues cover band starring teen guitarist, Eamonn Hubert.

Live music returns at noon on Saturday with Joe Hall & Friends followed by Next to Kin at 1 p.m., a four-piece band performing all-genres, originals, and cover music. Making the Band (MTB) takes the stage at 3:30 p.m., and wrapping up the evening beginning at 5 p.m. is the duo – Two for the Show, featuring Rick Pedro and Jeff Lake.

Different this year, the Fall Festival Committee has asked parishioners and others who wish to contribute, to choose a local business, or two, and purchase an item or gift card to donate to the festival raffle tent. In the past the Parish asked local businesses and merchants to donate. As a way to give back, the committee is asking others to support the local businesses that so generously gave in past years.

Vendors and craft booths will be set up inside and outside, along with raffle baskets and a cash raffle. For $5 a ticket, fest-goers can take a chance to win one of three prizes – $500, $250, or $100. Raffle winners will be announced Saturday evening.

Murphy commented, “Be sure to visit the best rummage sale around, too,” and along with a book sale, will be set up in St. Pat’s basement. Masks are required while browsing inside.

The annual Luminary Service is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. A prayer will be led by Father Lewis after the 5 p.m. Mass, with accompanying music by Joe Hall. Luminaries, in honor of loved ones, can be purchased at the Parish office. The cost is $6 each or three for $15. The luminaries will be lit near the Grotto of the Blessed Virgin Mary during the prayer service. Organizers suggested that luminaries be purchased by Sept. 12, or contact the Parish office for details on purchasing after that date.

Full festival details can be found at the parish website, blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/. Chicken barbeque and luminary order forms are also available on the website.

Questions can be directed by email to st.patrick.fall.festival@blessed-trinity-parish.org, or by calling the Parish office at (607) 687-1068.