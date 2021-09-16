Northern Tioga Chamber to host 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser on September 18, and during Richford’s Potato Festival

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce recently announced it would hold its Second Annual Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an outdoor craft and vendor show at Rawley Park, located along Route in Richford.

This year’s show will be held in conjunction with Richford’s Annual Potato Festival taking place the same date along Route 38 and 79 in Richford.

There will be arts, crafts, direct sales, a flea market, and a Farmer’s Market at this free event.

Along with the NTCC Fundraiser, there will also be other activities throughout the town to include activities at the Plaza, Fire Department, Church, School House, and more.

The NTCC Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Newark Valley High School who will be attending college in the fall of 2022.

Space is still available for vendors at the event. For more information, contact Kat Amato by phone or text to (607) 237-9477, or Janet Gordinier at (607) 765-2793.