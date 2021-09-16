Photos: Student cars get test run at State Line in Waverly; auction taking place Friday

On Sept. 8, the cars built by students participating in the Winners Circle project at Waverly and Candor were tested at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, N.Y. by Chris Dyson, professional racecar driver and part of the Dyson Foundation. Pictured, at the Sept. 8 test run are the two Mk4 Shelby Cobra replicas built by the students. The cars will be auctioned off at a special auction at State Line Auto Auction on Sept. 17, at around 9:30 a.m. This particular sale will be open to the public. To learn more about the auction, email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Posted By: psadvert
September 16, 2021
The entire crew gathered at State Line Auto Auction, and in a circular fashion on Sept. 8, and during a test run at State Line Auto Auction of the student cars that will be sold there on Sept. 17. To learn more about the auction, email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com. (Photo by Wendy Post)
On Sept. 8, the cars built by students participating in the Winners Circle project at Waverly and Candor were tested at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, N.Y. by Chris Dyson, professional racecar driver and part of the Dyson Foundation. In the early stages of the project, the Dyson Foundation assisted in getting things off the ground. The idea behind the Winners Circle project was an idea that Dyson got on board with after talks with Pius Kayiira, the current executive director of the Winners Circle Project. The Sept. 8 test run was a checkpoint, as the cars will soon be auctioned off at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly on Sept. 17. To learn more about the auction, email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Alfred state professor Andrew Smith, center standing, and Mark Dougherty, technical consultant for the Winners Circle project talk to race car driver Chris Dyson about the performance and handling of Waverly’s Mk4 Shelby Cobra build. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Chris Dyson, professional racecar driver and part of the Dyson Foundation, gives Waverly’s Mk4 Shelby Cobra a test run on Sept. 8 held at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly. The test was a checkpoint as the students ready their cars for auction on Sept. 17. To learn more about the auction, email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Be the first to comment on "Photos: Student cars get test run at State Line in Waverly; auction taking place Friday"