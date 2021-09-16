Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello, we are Brittany and Briana. Gail just picked up Brittany and two of her siblings. They are approximately four weeks old. She has been bottle feeding all three, but when she came home the other day Brittany was limp on the floor. She couldn’t move her head or her paws.

Gail rushed her to the vets, and it was after hours and there was no vet there; then she went to another vet, no vet there either; so she went to the third vet who did have a vet available. The vet told her that Brittany would probably not make it.

She barely had a heartbeat, she couldn’t move her head or paws, and she was just limp, her mouth open and not making a sound. The vet gave her charo syrup and pedialite and fluids and told Gail to keep her comfortable. There was nothing more she could do. Gail rushed home with her and she called me and asked for a prayer for Brittany.

When all else fails we go to God! We said a prayer and thanked God for healing Brittany. No sooner than we stopped praying, Brittany started stirring. I went over to Gail’s house and the kitten was holding her head up and making little tiny mew noises. She was trying to nibble on Gail’s fingers.

Gail gave her a bottle and she drank voraciously. She had no signs of even being sick the next day. If you are holding her she squirms to be free and if you sit her down on floor she takes off running! She is our little miracle baby!

It was then that Gail found out, however, that there was another kitten where she found Brittany and her two siblings. She went back to get Briana. Her eyes were matted closed and she was loaded with fleas (Gail counted 43), her bath water ran red from them all.

Now Brittany and Briana are safe, as are the other two siblings. This is the kind of good work that is being done by your local rescuers. Please consider donating to help save the lives of these innocent and adorable kitties.

Please send donations to Maddie’s Meadows, but address the check to Gail Ghinger. The address is P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.