Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 1, 2021, property located at 30 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Nicholas Aldine to Christopher Fildes for $255,000.

On Sept. 2, 2021, property located at 1979 East Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Jessica Ramsey to Donald and Nancy Perri for $185,000.

On Sept. 2, 2021, property located at 2585 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Kim Hartigah to Timothy and Amy Chandler for $230,000.

On Sept. 2, 2021, property located at 359 Tyler Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Cecil and Colleen III to Christopher and Brenda McFall for $135,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 4504 St. Rte. 38B, Town of Owego, from Mercedes Hatter to Joseph Frieser for $167,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 44 George St., Village of Owego, from David Pedro to Timothy Duda for $136,500.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 305 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from David and Valerie Schrader to Gregory Heiderman and Kylee Dow for $175,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 6 Queenswood Blvd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Michael Carlson As Surviving Trustee to Rachel Plock for $185,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 412 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Laura Coppens to Shawn and Caroline Antalek for $150,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at Fred Catlin Road, Tioga, from Lawrence Myers Jr. to John Elmquist for $15,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 13 Kinney St., Village of Candor, from Deanna Houck to Joshua and Rhiannon Orendorff for $65,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 304 Norris Rd., Town of Barton, from Dorothy McCarty to Beverlee Wheeler for $80,000.

On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 171 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Josh and Kristin Hedges to Gaige Gregoire and Miranda Rhoades for $210,000.

On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at 729 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald and Laura Ames to Ryan Trivisonno and Stacey Brogdale for $230,000.

On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at Dewey Road, Town of Candor, from Douglas and Nancy Haner to Frederick and Barbara Liske for $20,000.

On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at 3651 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Amy Chandler to Ashley Bentley for $225,000.

On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at 907 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from James and Nancy Brown to Chemung Canal Trust Company for $45,965.05.

On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 35 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from Roy and Bonita Runyun to Myra Estopinal for $110,000.

On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 604 Cole Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Michael Lubertowicz to Benjamin Hess for $43,000.

On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 1938 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Megan Sweet to Wayne Miller for $116,000.

On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 215 Whittemore Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Kevin Buchler to Troy Coney Ind., Troy’s Ductless and HVAC LLC DBA for $240,000.