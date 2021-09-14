Law enforcement looking for information about missing boy

The Tioga County (New York) Sheriff’s Department and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for information about a 5-year-old boy, who was last seen on April 22.

According to a news release, Carter Kraszewski of Lockwood is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3-feet 4-inches tall and 41 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department at (607) 687-1010.