Law enforcement looking for information about missing boy

Posted By: psadvert September 14, 2021

The Tioga County (New York) Sheriff’s Department and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for information about a 5-year-old boy, who was last seen on April 22. 

According to a news release, Carter Kraszewski of Lockwood is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3-feet 4-inches tall and 41 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department at (607) 687-1010. 

