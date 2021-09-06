Fundraiser planned to finish funding the 9-11 Memorial at Hickories Park

In 2015 the Town of Owego built and dedicated a Memorial, located in Hickories Park in Owego, to honor the victims of 9-11. They pledged not to use taxpayer dollars to do this and are within $12,000 of meeting that goal.

The Town also has plans to add a parking lot specifically for the Memorial, which they are currently developing plans for.

This year is the 20th Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. It is also the 5th Anniversary of the Town’s Memorial. In addition to the annual ceremony on Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at Hickories Park, the town is holding a dinner to help fund the remaining debt on the Memorial.

The dinner will take place at Cornerstone in Apalachin on Sept. 10, with a cash bar cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a short program. Cornerstone is located at 906 Marshland Rd. in Apalachin.

Individual tickets are $45 per person, and $20 from each ticket will be directed to the Town of Owego Memorial Fund. There are 150 tickets available for this event.

The event is also seeking sponsors at the Platinum Level of $1,000, which includes eight tickets to the event and the naming as a sponsor of the event; Gold Level for $500, which includes four tickets to the event; Silver Level for $250, and includes two tickets to the event; Bronze Level is $100.

For more information, find the Town of Owego 9-11 Memorial Fundraiser and Ceremony page on Facebook or call the Town office at (607) 687-0123.