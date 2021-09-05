What’s Happening for the week of September 5, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, a live presentation will take place on Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

SEPTEMBER

Free Paint a Pen and Pencil Jar Take and Make Kits for the month of September. Call the Van Etten Library (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a pick up time for your kit.

SEPTEMBER 8 to DECEMBER 15

Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. Lessons will include East Coast Swing for four weeks, American Rumba for four weeks, Foxtrot for three weeks, and Cha-Cha to close out the year.

SEPTEMBER 7

Tioga County Health and Human Services, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture, 11 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 9

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 10

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The special is Chicken Enchiladas with rice and beans. Also on the Menu is Beer Battered Haddock, Hamburgers, Chicken Tenders, French Fries, and Soup and Salad.

SEPTEMBER 10 and 11

Berkshire Free Library Fall Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Berkshire Community Hall behind the Library at the corner of State Rt. 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. Masks must be worn, please.

SEPTEMBER 11

North Rome Wesleyan Church 2021 Sportsman’s Expo featuring Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin begins at noon, Route 187, Rome, Pa. (across from Dollar General). There is free admission, food, and door prizes.

Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament, registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., Catatonk Golf Club, Catatonk. For more information, visit www.ffmgolf.com.

6th Annual Walk Against Suicide, registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m., Riverfront Park, 100 Riverfront Park Rd., Sayre, Pa. Donations will be accepted and will help fund the event.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, noon, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. The cost is $10 per person.

SEPTEMBER 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Susquenango Sail and Power Squadron Safety Course (known as America’s Boating Club), four consecutive Mondays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at the Johnson City High School, 666 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City, N.Y. The charge for the course materials and exam is $50. For additional details and pre-registration form, call Les Smith at (607) 797-7391 or visit www.susquenango.org.

SEPTEMBER 14

September is National Preparedness Month – Preparedness 101 Class, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Learn what to prepare for and how to get started. There will be door prizes and refreshments. For more information, call 972-5014.

SEPTEMBER 15

Free Community Meal, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

SEPTEMBER 16

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Annual Meeting for the Smithboro Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., Kerry Root’s home, 32 Lyle Rd., Barton.

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Selling meals of chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll and bottled water for $11 or halves for $6.

SEPTEMBER 17

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill donation.

Owego Elks Lodge Takeout Menu, Front Street, Owego. Menu includes stuffed peppers, mixed vegetables and sprinkle cupcakes, $12 cash or check. Order by Sept. 13 by calling 687-1039 or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The special is sliced roast beef with mashed potatoes. Also on the menu are Beer Battered Haddock, Hamburgers, Chicken Tenders, French Fries Soup, and Salad. Rich Wilson will be singing classic oldies from 7 to 10 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, 5 to 9 p.m., Main Street, Owego. There will be entertainment by “Hotdogs and Gin” at 6 p.m., a craft and vendor market, games, a rummage sale, and much more. Food, beer and wine are available. Applications for the Market can be found at the parish office or online at www.blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/.

SEPTEMBER 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.

VFW Annual Clambake, co-hosted with American Legion Post 401, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Post on Main Street. Call the VFW at (607) 687-1371 for tickets.

St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, 12 to 7 p.m. at the church and former school grounds on Main Street. Performing will be “Next to Kin” and there will be a Chicken BBQ at 1 p.m. There will also be Touch-A-Truck, Sheriff’s Safe Kid, and all new games from noon to 3 p.m. The craft and vendor market will run from noon to 4 p.m., and there will be a Luminary Service at 6:15 p.m. Tickets and applications are available at www.blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon 80th Club Anniversary Celebration, 2 to 4 p.m., Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Department Building, 2902 Cotton Hollow Rd., corner North Hill Road.

SEPTEMBER 22

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Must bring a craft to work on, and masks and registration are required. Call (607) 589-4435 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 23

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 24

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill donation.

SEPTEMBER 30

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 1

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 16

Owego Rotary Club Centennial Celebration Gala – 20’s Then & Now, 5 to 9 p.m., Terra Cotta Conference Center, Route 17C, Owego.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 16

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.

OCTOBER 23

Little Meadows United Methodist Church Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows Fire Company Hall, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows, Pa. They are now taking registrations from vendors wishing to sell their craft items at this event. The cost is $25 for one 8 ft. space with or without a table, and $20 for one 6 ft. space with or without a table. Electricity will not be available. Any Craft items may be sold, except for food. For more information, and/or to register, call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or Barb at (570) 395-3248, or send an email to lmumcc175@gmail.com. Payment must be submitted to reserve your table.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 20

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 18

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.