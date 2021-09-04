Photos: OFA students construct storage shed at Roberson Museum

Student workers involved in the Building Trades Program at Owego Free Academy spent the day last Monday, Aug. 23, constructing a storage shed outside at the Roberson Museum in Binghamton.

Student workers involved in the Building Trades Program at Owego Free Academy spent the day last Monday, Aug. 23, constructing a storage shed outside at the Roberson Museum in Binghamton. Here are a few photos:

