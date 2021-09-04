Photos: OFA students construct storage shed at Roberson Museum

Student workers involved in the Building Trades Program at Owego Free Academy spent the day last Monday, Aug. 23, constructing a storage shed outside at the Roberson Museum in Binghamton. Provided photo.
September 4, 2021
Student workers involved in the Building Trades Program at Owego Free Academy spent the day last Monday, Aug. 23, constructing a storage shed outside at the Roberson Museum in Binghamton. Here are a few photos:
