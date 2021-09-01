The Tioga County Dairy Princess and her court participated in the Fill a Glass with Hope donation program at the Newark Valley Summerfest this year. In appreciation of the generosity of the community at Summerfest, a check for $100 was recently presented to Project Neighbor of Newark Valley to purchase and distribute gallons of milk for the September meal deliveries.

The Fill a Glass with Hope project is sponsored by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) to make dairy products available to local food pantries for families and members of the community.

Milk is one of the most requested items by food bank clients, yet it is rarely donated because of its perish-ability. As such, hungry families in our local communities are missing out on the nine essential nutrients milk provides including protein, calcium, Vitamin D, and potassium. American Dairy Association North East is working to change that by raising awareness and connecting food banks with local milk suppliers.

Not only is milk a healthy product, but it also comes from a great place! Farmers take excellent care of their animals. A Dairy farmers’ commitment to providing high-quality milk begins with taking care of their cows.

Farmers provide their cows with a nutritious diet, good medical care, and healthy living conditions. Not only do farmers take care of their cows, but they also take excelled care of their land. Farmers are always looking for new and better ways to reduce the energy they use, conserve water, and develop renewable energy sources.

Dairy Farmers understand and appreciate nature and their environment. The best way to preserve the land is to keep farms in business.

The Tioga County Dairy Promotion Program is continuing the Fill a Glass with Hope program to provide dairy products to other local food pantries for their communities within Tioga County. To help your local dairy promotion’ committee that support local families in your community, you can make a donation to ‘Fill a Glass with Hope’ by sending a check made out to “Tioga County Dairy Promotion Committee,” and mail it to Barbara Strong, 2924 State Route 17C, Barton, N.Y. 13734.

A special thank you to everyone who has already donated to the program, and to those who plan to donate! Your compassion for others is very much appreciated.