 Tioga Opportunities, Inc. celebrates the grand reopening of congregate dining

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. welcomed back the community with the grand reopening of the Congregate Dining program at its Countryside Community Center in Owego last week. A ribbon cutting was held to kick off the day’s celebration.

Conversation and laughter filled the air as over 70 guests gathered to enjoy a roast pork lunch and to reconnect with friends and neighbors. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the precautionary suspension of Congregate Dining and social activities in March of 2020.

“Normally we have lots of people here throughout the day with many different activities and programs,” said Christine Shaver, director of Program Operations, adding, “We are used to having a lot of hustle and bustle throughout the building and we’ve really missed that over the last 16 months or so.”

Congregate Dining serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Reservations are not required. The meal includes the entrée, side dishes, salad bar, dessert and beverages for a suggested contribution of $4 for 60 and older, and $6 for those under 60.

As an alternative to Congregate Dining, “Grab and Go” lunch bags will still be available at the front door of the Countryside Community Center Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.

Social activities remain on pause but will be part of a gradual, phased reopening plan for the Countryside Community Center over the next few months. Future reopening dates will be announced in local media and online at www.tiogaopp.org.

For more information, call (607) 687-4120.