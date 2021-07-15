Explore ‘Tails and Tales’ at Candor Free Library this summer 

Candor Free Library’s summer reading program is in full swing. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” Readers of all ages – from “just beginning” through high school – are encouraged to explore new books and relax with favorite stories.

There will be weekly prizes and an end-of-summer drawing for a gift certificate to Barnes and Noble. Readers 12 years and older can choose to enter a drawing for one of four $10 Dollar General gift cards; check the library for how to enter.

All participants get a folder filled with stickers, a bingo card, and an invitation to the “Tails and Tales Writing / Illustration” challenge. They also get to choose a free book to keep, and can adopt a stuffed animal.

“We have a bunch of little stuffed animals that need a home,” says Library Director Marcia Enright.

She added, “These little critters all love a good story, so they hope you will be their reading buddy and read to them every day.”

Also happening at Candor Free Library are the following activities.

Summer Story Hour takes place on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. beginning July 20. Deb Collier, who was the long-time librarian at Candor Elementary School, will be leading four weeks of Summer Story Hour. Children of all ages, from birth on up, are invited.

Tanglewood Nature Center will be at the library on Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. The nature center will present their “Animal Tails and Tales” program and will have Hank, the red-tailed hawk, and three other animals for you to meet.

Moreland the Magician will entertain with some magic on Saturday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Postcards from Nature, a workshop, will be presented on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. Join Johanna Husband and Sue Heavenrich for a workshop that integrates writing, art, nature, and imagination. This workshop is for ages eight through teens; space is limited, so make sure you sign up in advance. Postcard art will be displayed in a “mini-gallery,” and the organizers hope to have prints for patrons to take home.

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, will a date to be determined, will also be at the library this summer. Information will be posted at the library and on Facebook.

Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., just behind the Village Hall. Check the library’s blog, candorlibrary.blogspot.com, and the library’s Facebook page for more events and happenings.

For more information, call the library at (607) 659-7258.