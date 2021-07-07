Readers’ Column for the week of July 4, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

John 3:16-18: For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 17 – For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world but that the world through him might be saved. 18 – He that believeth on him is not condemned; but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.

The state needs a mower that can reach about 5-feet on the other side of the guardrail. It would be nice if they could clean up on the other side of the guardrails and keep that grass looking good.

As a person who has traveled and lived in different places and visited different places, New York State is awesome! For anybody who doesn’t like living in New York State, you need to go somewhere else and see what the rest of the world has to deal with. Our roads are well cared for, they’re constantly working on improving them, and our highways don’t look like they are full of trash and garbage. Things are just much, much better in New York State.

I went down to Marvin Park and I think Marvin Park looked great!

When seeking a job, remember to think long term. Higher hourly wage may not be possible immediately as businesses are just beginning to recover from last year’s shutdown. Prove your worth to your new employer.

How true is that new lotto commercial? They sing the song New York, New York with the opening lyrics “I’m leaving today, it’s up to you New York.” How fitting! People are leaving New York in droves and it’s only going to get worse.

To all our friends who have been buying fresh farm eggs at the top of Beach Road, we’re sorry to let you know a fox has gotten into our hen house and killed over half of our chickens. We will still put out fresh eggs when we have them but we just won’t have as many.

My friends, I would like to respond to the comment made in this column, “For all those religious people that pray to a God, it’s totally ridiculous; the God they pray to is a figment of their imagination.” My reply will come from the infallible Word of God. “FOR SINCE THE CREATION OF THE WORLD GOD’S INVISIBLE QUALITIES – HIS ETERNAL POWER AND DIVINE NATURE – HAVE BEEN CLEARLY SEEN, BEING UNDERSTOOD FROM WHAT HAS BEEN MADE, SO THAT MEN ARE WITHOUT EXCUSE. FOR ALTHOUGH THEY KNEW GOD, THEY NEITHER GLORIFIED HIM AS GOD NOR GAVE THANKS TO HIM, BUT THEIR THINKING BECAME FUTILE AND THEIR FOOLISH HEARTS WERE DARKENED” (Romans 1:20-21 NIV). I would also like to share an insight from A.W. Tozer, “The whole universe is alive with God’s life, and He is not stranger or foreign God, but the familiar Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, whose love has for these thousands of years enfolded the sinful race of men. Always He is trying to get our attention, to reveal Himself to us, to communicate with us.” Those who believe in the one true living God, say Amen.

If you think your community needs a pick me up, volunteer to help make it look better.

I was walking down my road a couple days ago and at one house I saw a large confederate flag being thrown under the flag of the United States of America. Could someone, perhaps even the homeowner, enlighten me to the purpose of flying the confederate flag in the year 2021? Any input would be very much appreciated.

In response, I am one of those Americans who have not been vaccinated for COVID. I’m not putting that into my system, and I cannot believe the amount of people that were so dumb to run and get a vaccine that still has not been yet approved by the FDA. It’s been approved for an experimental project, but nothing more. Until the FDA verifies it, and we see what it truly does to the human beings that have been injected with it, I will not even consider it. I’ll stay healthy as a horse, and don’t worry; I won’t come near you because you don’t sound like you’re my kind of person.

I’m so glad you are answering the phone this evening; I thought it was just a daytime deal. There are a lot of us women, I mean women, that didn’t go out to find every man in town and get them in trouble. I’m so relieved to see Bill Cosby get on his feet again. That is one man that was put through hell for stupid, foolish, uncontrollable women. I hope they look at their face in the mirror at night and say, why did I do that to that man. Shame on them!

Please don’t tell me to get vaccinated. I will when my physician says it’s a good idea. I feel sorry for you people that watch CNN.

There’s trouble, right here in River City it starts with “P” and ends with “T” and it smells like POT. Yes folks, marijuana it’s legal, sort of. You can possess it and eat it. Grow it, rub it on, drink the oil, wear the fiber and feed the seeds to your bird. The question proposed to the Spencer Town Board is, should the Town allow the sale of the devils smoke and collect sales tax for the Town or let the established dealers have all the profits? Like Alice falling down the rabbit hole to enjoy a hookah with the green caterpillar. Decisions are hard to make. Rest assured the Board will make a choice that is best for the people. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 13 to weigh the pros and cons of this historic event. Kind of like when the Board found out that Spencer was a wet Town, not dry like they thought, for a hundred years. The hearing will feel like “Alice in Wonderland” and end with a scene from the “Best little whorehouse in Texas with a lot of sneaking around and political side-stepping. Fear not, without zoning, “pot” will win out. Home sellers will profit and all will be right with the world.

The OACSD Board of Education has terms and conditions in its teacher’s union contract that are like none other in the Southern Tier East, and perhaps all of New York State. These terms put OACSD at a disadvantage in the event a union member needs to be terminated for unacceptable behavior with or around students. Our District could be held ransom, for millions, should it need to remove a bad person from District premises. After spending thousands of dollars for lawyers and contract consultants, the OACSD refuses to remove this clause. Does anyone, even the lawyers, bother to read and understand OACSD union contracts? Or are union contracts, which put our students at risk, something that the union is entitled to in addition to the highest salaries, pensions, and benefits in the Southern Tier East? Having such a clause in the contract is even more detrimental to students’ interests. Why perpetuate this decade after decade? Who does the BOE work for? “In the first place God made idiots. This was for practice. Then he made school boards.” ― Mark Twain

What happened to the lights at the underpass? Cross traffic has to wait an exorbitant amount of time in the morning to access Erie street. Can DOT please reexamine that light?

Wow! I just received a copy of a bill paid for by Medicare. It was for my COVID shot. The amount was $56.99. If all of the millions who received this vaccine were charged the same amount, the system has to be depleted. I wonder how many millions of dollars each Pharmaceutical got?

Yes, junk mail is annoying. And the USPS is not what it was 50 years ago; however, few things are (we baby boomers messed up big time somewhere along the way). I agree packages are exorbitant to send, but there are alternatives. I, for one, do not begrudge the price of a stamp to mail, first class, important documents or hard copies, or a tangible keepsake greeting card. Junk mail goes bulk rate – always has. I find I receive very little, as I ignore all of it. I certainly think 55 cents to mail a heartfelt greeting from here, to say, California, is still a bargain.

Wow, the Kool Aid drinkers were out in force in the June 27 column.

National Political Viewpoints

The difference between the Republican Party and Democratic Party is that the Republican Party is the party of work, and the Democratic Party is a party of welfare, period!

Boy liberals, you haven’t blamed Trump for the collapse of the apartment building in Surfside, Florida yet. You know somehow it had to be his fault. Everything is his fault, right?

Really liberals? When are you going to investigate Hunter Biden and his laptop? There’s evidence right on there that sippy cup Joe is guilty. What evidence do you need before you will even investigate this guy? He illegally got rid of a gun; he is a drug addict, now he’s selling paintings for a half a million dollars to buy influence through his father. Wake up! Donald Trump is the most honorable president we have ever had.

Today, Kamala Harris spoke at the border. She said she is trying to find out the cause for the border crisis. The first cause for the border crisis is the Biden / Harris administration’s open border invitation for everyone to come into the United States. The second cause for the border crisis is the Biden / Harris administration does not know where to place all these people they invited into the United States. The third cause for the border crisis is the Biden / Harris administration does not realize their open border invitation would also include dope peddlers, criminals and enemies.

Hey democrats, are you still pretending that sippy cup Joe is of sound mind and body? Because if you are, that’s some exaggeration you have. What a riot.

If you think Joe Biden is doing a great job you are fooling yourself. You are living in a fantasyland. Open your eyes and see the mess he is making.

It was sad to the faces of the people and yet they even brought children to the Trump rally in Ohio Saturday. Same old lies over and over again. People really believe him! It’s done people; it’s over!

Every week readers to this column are treated with individuals who do nothing but call people derogatory names, people they disagree with. To those people who call democrats diseased and crazy, it’s fine to have a different view. That’s what this country is all about. But why not just describe the policies or decisions the president or the democrats’ make, those that you do not like, why just call them names. It makes you look like you never got out of the seventh grade.

Newsflash! The biggest threat to the U.S. is obviously the Marxist democrats, not the Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, or anyone else. These democratic traitors have infiltrated and controlled social media, the mega corporations, fake news, the educational system, entertainment, unions, any religions, the judicial system, some military and intelligent service leaders, and more. They must be obliterated in the 2022 elections. Conservative leaders must strategically plan now and fight back with extreme vigor, clarity and purpose. This country is a current disaster and must be made great once again as we had under the greatest president of all time, Donald J. Trump.

“As the tapes trickled out, they fueled one of the central falsehoods propagated by the Trump campaign in 2020 – the claim that Biden had acted improperly in Ukraine to help his son’s financial fortunes. No evidence ever emerged to support this accusation, and even Senators Johnson and Grassley, two of Trump’s Republican allies, concluded after a yearlong investigation that Biden had not used the power of his office to help his son. Yet the material Derkach and Giuliani promoted still became one of Trump’s favorite talking points.” “The Overt Operative” by Simon Shuster/Kyiv. Time. June 21/28, 2021.

~

Can someone help me understand why the anti-Trump Antifa and BLM would stage Jan. 6 to keep Trump in power? It boggles the mind that there are folks that buy into that bizarre thought.