‘Get Your Flea Fix on Route 96’ taking place July 9 and 10

The 6th Annual “Get Your Flea Fix on Route 96” event is being held this year on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. Flea Fix continues to be a multi-communitywide event that is open to all residents and businesses on or around Route 96 and 96B in Owego, Catatonk, Candor, and Spencer and 96B in Candor and Willseyville.

This year’s event runs for two days, unlike the usual three days, and there are no COVID restrictions for this event.

Bostwick Antique Mall and Auctions is offering vendor space at their 1121 Owego Rd. location in Candor, N.Y., and at Side Hill Acres, located at 79 Spencer Rd. in Candor. For more information about vendor space at Bostwick’s, call (607) 659-4842. To learn more about vendor space at Side Hill Acres, call (607) 222-0321.

More Information can also be found on the Event Facebook Page – Get Your Flea Fix on Route 96. Participants can also email fleafix96@gmail.com for information and to have their event location added to the Master List, which will be published on Facebook the evening of July 8.