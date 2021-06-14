Hose Team bringing back Firehouse Subs for Steamer effort

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is bringing back Firehouse Subs of Ithaca’s mobile food truck to Owego’s Central Fire Station on North Avenue for a second year from Monday, June 14 through Saturday, June 19. Proceeds from sub sales will support the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration with “Steamer House” on North Avenue, an effort championed by the Hose Team. The truck will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily out of the Owego Fire Station #2 parking lot on North Avenue.

Serving firefighter themed subs, the menu, which features hot specialty subs, salads and other seasonal items, takes inspiration from the firehouse with names like Hook & Ladder, Engineer, and Firehouse Hero. The subs are prepared with meats and cheeses on toasted sub rolls, and served “Fully Involved” with vegetables and condiments.

The Hose Team is planning an event each night Firehouse Subs is in town at its Central Fire Station on North Avenue including hose races, read a book with a firefighter night, fire safety night, and other events. More information will be available on the Hose Team Facebook page @owegohoseteams.

The tentative schedule is as follows: Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m., Read a book with a firefighter and fire truck tour; Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Hose Teams will feature the Broome County Fire Safety Trailer; and on Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. there will be a Hose Race demonstration.

The 154-year-old Owego Fire Department Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, known as the “Steamer,” has not been operational since the late 1980s. In addition to restoring the steamer, the Hose Team is building a “Steamer House” like the one located in Marathon, N.Y. to showcase the piece on North Avenue.

The Hose Team estimates the Steamer restoration and Steamer House to cost in upwards of $100,000. Once the Steamer returns from repair it will once again reclaim the title of “oldest operating in the United States.”