COVID Brief

Over the past week, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a decline in the number of new COVID cases with an increase of 26 new positive cases reported by the Department of Health between May 22 and May 27, 2021; bringing the total number of confirmed COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic last March to 3,844. Active cases handled by the Department of Health as of Thursday, May 27, were 49, and to date, Tioga County has lost 78 of its residents to COVID-19.

On May 13, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated individuals, in most situations, no longer needed to wear a mask. With that announcement came an immediate unmasking of many area residents, almost creating a throwback into a bit of normalcy.

But in New York State, and with each state either loosening or scrapping restrictions altogether, Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to hold briefings related to the pandemic, and has pushed out continual guidance for businesses, venues, and residents.

And with the decline in COVID numbers, not only locally, but statewide, the governor is attributing vaccinations to the decrease and is adopting the CDC’s guidance, but with continued added restrictions.

But just as things changed daily at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, things are changing again, except this time in a more positive direction as families begin to gather again, commerce is on the rise, and residents are getting outside in the warmer weather.

The one problem according to the governor, however, is the need for a continual push for vaccines. As of last week, the governor’s office reported that 64% of adult New Yorkers had received at least one COVID vaccine.

To encourage New York residents, the governor’s office is offering a free two-day pass to any New York State Park to those that get vaccinated between May 24 and May 31. The pass is good until Sept. 30, 2021.

Another incentive offered by the governor on Wednesday is called “Get a Shot to Make Your Future,” and offers those 12-17 years old to get a vaccination and be entered into a drawing for a full scholarship.

According to a release from the governor’s office on Wednesday, he wrote, “Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27. Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners.”

Parents or guardians can visit https://forms.ny.gov/s3/Get-Notified-When-Lottery-Registration-Begins to register.

Last week the governor also announced $3.5 billion in assistance for renters and small businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the program’s funding will be accepted starting June 1 for eligible New Yorkers who are behind on their rent and have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19.

To learn more, visit https://otda.ny.gov/programs/emergency-rental-assistance/.

The small business recovery grant program makes up to $800 million in funding available for small businesses to help them recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. Applications for the program will be accepted starting June 10 for small and micro businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations to help them recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

For more on the Business Pandemic Recovery Initiative, visit https://esd.ny.gov/business-pandemic-recovery-initiative.

The governor also announced that, based on the current COVID trajectory, all New York State schools will reopen for full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year beginning in September. We will be seeking details from our local superintendents on what we can expect for the upcoming school year.

Guidance, also released in May regarding venues, fairs, festivals, and general outdoor gatherings can be found at www.governor.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021-05/FairsAndFestivalsAdvisory.pdf.