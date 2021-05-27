Sometimes boyhood dreams remain unfulfilled forever; but for Fred Westbrook of Owego, all he needed to do was wait until his son Josh was old enough to help build a plane. The decision to build the plane, a Zenith STOL CH 750, came after a particularly meaningful interaction with a disabled man at an airport in Sayre, Pa. who had built his own plane.

The man, who according to Westbrook had no legs from the knees down and was in a wheelchair, was flying low, up the strip and back, at the old Blue Swan in Sayre, Pa. When the man stopped, Westbrook noted, he and his son walked over to him and mentioned that some day they would like to try and put together their own plane.

Blue Swan, a grass strip with a dozen small aircraft and a few ultralights, is no longer in existence. The gentleman, who made a lasting impression on Westbrook and his son, however, took the time to show the two his ultralight and to explain how he worked on it and how he built it.

“He told us to not get discouraged. [My son and I] talked about it the whole way home. We use that for everything now, everything we do we think of that guy and say don’t get discouraged,” exclaimed Westbrook.

With Josh only 14 years old at the time, Westbrook said he waited a few years to ask him if he wanted to build a plane with him.

“Once Josh said yes, we could not get going soon enough. We looked at many kits and decided to purchase a Zenith STOL CH 750. It is a kit that comes in a large box that is about 4-feet wide and 12-feet long. It was a challenging and rewarding endeavor that took us about four years,” Westbrook added.

Once the plane was finished, which was itself a long and difficult process, it was time to test the plane.

“After many times of taxiing and short hops, it was time to take off. By this time my son was a licensed private pilot and had taken many lessons in the same model airplane. One Saturday morning I watched him take off, and with no problems he was circling above the field. It was very exciting and terrifying at the same time,” said Westbrook.

Feeling a mixture of pride in his son and pride in his accomplishment of fulfilling a boyhood dream, Fred stated that everything about building and flying the plane has been rewarding.

“It’s unbelievable; Josh makes me so proud, and building a plane was something I wanted to do since I was a young man,” Fred exclaimed.

Now that the build is in the past, the only challenge is for Josh and Fred to find enough time in their busy schedule to get up more often.

“We’re flying the heck out of the plane when we get in it, which isn’t enough; but we get up as much as we can,” said Westbrook.

Even if they can’t fly the plane as much as they would like, its very existence serves as a testament to the value of the advice given by a man years ago that refused to let his own disability get in the way of his dreams.

“We have totally enjoyed the building and flying experience for a few years now. It has been awesome! We put a small decal on the airplane by the door that says DON’T GET DISCOURAGED,” Fred said.

And as for why that statement is so important, Westbrook stated, “Here was a guy with no legs telling us to not get discouraged. It was a true epiphany for my son and I. The airport is gone, and we never knew his name or of what became of him. My son and I will never forget.”