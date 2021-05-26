Governor directs state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as strong thunderstorms containing damaging winds, hail, and lightening are forecast today

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets as severe thunderstorms are forecast to move across the state this afternoon and into the evening hours. The main threats from these storms are damaging wind, large hail and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. But meteorologists believe conditions could spark the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Governor Cuomo, in a press release, urged New Yorkers to remain alert for potentially hazardous weather and check local forecasts continuously for changing conditions.

“Strong storms containing high winds, hail and lightning are likely across the state this afternoon and evening, and the National Weather Services reports that isolated tornadoes could spawn from these storms,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, “State agencies are watching the weather closely and are ready to help local partners. New Yorkers should keep a very close eye on the weather today and be ready to take shelter quickly if necessary.”

According to the National Weather Service, unseasonably warm and humid weather will be in place ahead of a cold front approaching the State today. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible ahead and along the cold frontal passage this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and frequent lightning as the primary threats. Storms may linger through midnight tonight for areas along and south of I-90. Temperatures could reach up to or exceed 90 degrees in some locations today, but it should be cooler and less humid Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

