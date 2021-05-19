Troopers investigate serious crash on State Route 17 in Tioga County

Troopers investigate serious crash on State Route 17 in Tioga CountyPhoto from the crash scene, provided by the New York State Police.

Posted By: psadvert May 19, 2021

On May 18, 2021, at approximately 3:51 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a serious crash on State Route 17.  The roadway was closed between exits 60 and 62 after the crash and during the investigation. 

An investigation at the scene reveals that an SUV was traveling in the right lane of State Route 17 east when for an unknown reason, struck the guardrail on the right side of the road.  The SUV then went into the path of a pick-up truck that was in the left lane causing the SUV to get struck. The SUV then went into the path of a tractor-trailer in the right lane and was t-boned, according to police.

The female driver of the SUV and the male passenger of the SUV were transported to Robert Packer Hospital in serious condition.  Off-duty EMS members in the area who stopped and assisted the occupants of the vehicle before ambulances arrived also assisted troopers.  

The drivers of the pick-up truck and tractor-trailer did not report any injuries. 

The New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit responded to the scene. Members of the Waverly Police Department, the Department of Transportation, Waverly Fire Department, South Waverly Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Sayre Fire Department, Sayre Police Department, and Greater Valley EMS all assisted. 

