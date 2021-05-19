Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of May 16, 2021

Greetings. I’m Diane and it’s nice to meet you. I was adopted here from the shelter over 11 years ago and I was returned. The person who adopted me left me behind when they moved to another state.

The person who was renting the property found me and took me home to live with her and her family. Unfortunately, I am at that stage where I pretty much don’t care to be around very many animals in my life. Dogs, most likely not, unless they are ones that are respectful of my boundaries and leave me alone. Children, probably not very young ones so I don’t have to worry about having to get away from grabbing and rough little hands.

I can coexist with other cats, but they have to respect my energy level and me. Not getting in my space, leaving me to do things that I want to do, like relaxing and sleeping and warming myself in a nice patch of sunlight.

The lady who brought me home said I mostly confined myself to a single room and spent a lot of my time in there. Sadly though she was unable to keep me, and I was forced to make my return back to Stray Haven.

Since I am quite old I don’t have the best teeth anymore, so a diet of both wet and dry food is a must for the rest of my life. I don’t want my mouth to hurt when I try to eat because of me being hungry. I hope there are still people out there who adopt senior cats. I really, really don’t want to spend my golden years living inside a cage until it’s my time to leave this Earth. Will you be the one to give me consistency for the rest of my life? I sure hope so.

The adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90 and include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

