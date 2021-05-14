The Coburn Free Library in Owego welcomes in-person browsing

The Coburn Free Library is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome, and no appointment is required.

The mezzanine, which was recently closed because of construction debris, is also now open for browsing. This area is the home of the Coburn Free Library’s extensive non-fiction collection, as well as elegant new study carrels. Come study in peace and quiet at Owego’s historical library building!

Executive Director Meredith Gallaro extends a friendly invitation, stating, “Come in and see us. We have added many new materials to our already diverse collection and love visiting with patrons as they take out materials. Come browse the books, both new and old, the DVD collection, and the books on CD.”

The library offers a variety of materials. There is a wide range of cookbooks, graphic novels, and bestsellers, engaging non-fiction, as well an array of popular magazines. If books are not available in-house, their friendly staff will be glad to procure them from one of the 33 member libraries of the Finger Lakes Library System.

Director Gallaro also reminds patrons of digital resources available at www.coburnfreelibrary.org and www.flls.org. Patrons can manage library accounts, download e-books, get access to homework help with Encyclopedia Britannica Online, and improve marketable skills using JobNow. No computer access at home? No problem. Public-use computers, WiFi and printing are also available at the library.

There is no cost to obtain a library card; just drop by with a picture ID with your current address on it and staff will process a card for you.