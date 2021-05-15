Creativity brings in the crowd at Arts4All

After last year’s Athens Arts4All had to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, committee President Kurt Priester said they set their sights on bringing back the in-person event however the could.

“We had every contingency plan we could think of,” he said.

Last Saturday the event, now named Valley Arts4All, kicked off its return, although instead of the grounds of Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens Township it was at Sayre’s Riverfront Park.

“(Sayre Borough Manager) David Jarrett and Sayre Borough were incredible in helping us get it here so that we could have it,” Priester said.

More than 60 vendors and artisans set up as part of this year’s event, offering candles, soaps, woodworking, paintings, signs, jewelry, books, wine, and a variety of food.

At the Shpoppy Shawn’s Shmoked Cheese booth, Shawn Mankovich – sporting a cheese hat – offered samples such as bacon ranch and roasted garlic cheese before people were able to pick and purchase their favorites.

When asked if he had a favorite, Mankovich said all of his cheeses are like his children – he doesn’t have a favorite.

Mankovich drove two-and-a-half hours from Wilkes-Barre to be part of Arts4All, and it wasn’t the first time he has made the trip.

“It’s always a great crowd. We always do well with this event,” he said.

Across the grounds, local children’s author Maureen Wright was set up with her books, including her latest work, “Super Rooster Saves the Day.” She said it was great to see the sun shining and people at the event once again.

“We really missed it last year. We’re really so happy to have it start back up again,” Wright said.

Many people could be found around the Foster Law Office stage for a variety of live entertainment, which included Downbeat Percussion, top 40 and classics from Zach and Gary, blues rock from Dr. Dana and the Jam Department, reggae and alternative from Friends with Benny’s, and a family friendly drag performance by Dusty Boxx.

“The artisans are happy. They’re more spaced out. We have a beautiful day. It feels like more of a festival vibe. I’m really excited. I can see us having a place to grow from here,” Priester said, although he couldn’t say if Riverfront Park would become a new home for the event or if it would be back at the school next year.

“We didn’t know if we were going to get all food people and nothing else. We really lucked out. We had applications from every imaginable art form,” he added.

Other live entertainment included father-daughter duo Andy and Erin Fagan, Baker and Smith, Justin Raynor, and Nova Strange.