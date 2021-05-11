Daffodil Festival celebrates new beginnings

Posted By: Wendy Post May 11, 2021

As far as flowers are concerned, the daffodil symbolizes rebirth and new beginnings. This association with new beginnings, and the coming of spring, relates to the daffodil’s ability as a perennial to bloom first after a winter frost. The vibrant and sweetly fragrant Narcissus never disappoints.

In Candor, N.Y., it was all about daffodils during the first weekend in May. Here are some of those planted at the Zamoiski home, located on Candor Hill Road. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Each year, the Daffodil festival in Candor, N.Y. celebrates the beginning of spring, and does so in conjunction with the Zamoiski family on Candor Hill Road; who since 2008 have planted over 54,000 daffodils in honor of their mother, Joy Zamoiski. In fact, the words Joy can be seen from above as the formation in which they were planted.

The family opens the fields to the public for two weekends, and also uses volunteers to deliver cut daffodils to patients and shut-ins. In 2019, and pre-COVID, volunteers picked and delivered over 30,000 daffodils to over 6,000 people. The family was hoping to beat that number this year.

And although the daffodil and the Candor festivities mark the beginning of spring, things were a bit different this year. In fact, last year’s events were completely cancelled, like many others, due to the pandemic.

Carol Henry, author and historian from Candor, N.Y., brought a wide range of her books to the Daffodil Festival, held on May 1 at the Candor Ball Field in Candor, N.Y. Henry is the author of 16 books ranging from history books, romance novels, and even a cookbook. (Photo by Wendy Post)

For this year, however, the event, which is hosted by Candor’s Chamber of Commerce, was held with safety and CDC recommended protocols in place.

Cheryl Berg, who sits on the board at the Candor Chamber of Commerce, stated that attendance was good. She also explained how they had things spaced apart for the vendors, and that the distance to walk down through the tents allowed for guests to remain 6-feet apart. The majority of the guests were also wearing face coverings.

Pictured is Lisa Dean, of Lisa’s Countryside Crafts out of Burdett, N.Y. Dean stated that it has been a couple of years since she has been out to an event with her tent and her wares. Here, she is pictured at the May 1 Daffodil Festival, held at the Candor Ball Field in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Vendor Lisa Dean, who arrived with Lisa’s Countryside Crafts out of Burdett, N.Y., was happy to be back out.

“Feels good to be back,” said Dean, adding, “It’s a sense of normalcy.”

Pictured is Destany Stanley of Apalachin, N.Y., who set up on May 1 at the Daffodil Festival, held at the Candor Ball Field in Candor, N.Y., with a variety of products she sells as Destany’s Dreamy Cacti and Things. It was Stanley’s first ever event, where she sells products ranging from diffusers and oils, to tie dyes and other products. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Destany Stanley, of Apalchin, was out as a vendor for her very first time, and at an event that was limited in attendance and with COVID restrictions. That didn’t bother her though.

Destany, who does business as Destany’s Dreamy Cacti and Things, got her EIN, or Employee Identification Number in February and started a website. Now that things are loosening up, however, she plans to take her products out wherever she can. Diffusers, oils, and tie-dye shirts are just a few of the items that Destany offers.

Also on site for the day were members of the Candor Emergency Medical Squad. As a service, the squad is normally on-hand for the events; but this year they wanted to highlight reflective numbers they have available for residents to place on a pole near their drive. 

Pictured, Mark Brown and Doug Bruttomesso were on hand at the May 1 Daffodil Festival, held at the Candor Ball Field in Candor, N.Y. Representing the Candor Emergency Medical Squad, the two were on site for the day to sell reflective numbers they recommend residents place by the roadway at their home. “It helps us to find your house,” said Doug of the rural community they serve. The numbers are also available at the station. (Photo by Wendy Post)

“It helps us to find your house,” said Doug Bruttomesso, who was manning the table on Saturday with Mark Brown, both squad members. 

They also noted that the annual Mother’s Day BBQ sold out quickly this year, with 650 orders placed.

The Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers were also represented at Candor’s Daffodil Festival on May 1, with an assortment of cleverly crafted wooden sculptures on display.

Pictured are Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Randy Conner, on the left, and Roger Westgate. They brought some of their work to this year’s Daffodil Festival, held at the Candor Ball Field on May 1. (Photo by Wendy Post)

According to Roger Westgate, it was cold in the morning, but when the weather warmed up it picked up.

And of course there was a food vendor on-site, and some live entertainment. And although the crowd was a little smaller than in the past, the guests that did arrive were enjoying the warm, sunny weather, and a day out following a long year of shutdowns and uncertainty.

On May 1, the daffodil represented a sign of hope.

Sherry Bell is pictured next to an assortment of pies from Daffodil Hill Bakery LLC, located in Endicott, N.Y. You can find them on Facebook, or call (607) 752-6291. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Up the road a few miles, and on Candor Hill Road, guests are able to stroll among over 55,000 daffodils. The daffodils were planted in 2008, and the Zamoiski family invites guests to come visit the over 54,000 daffodils planted on the property each year in honor of their mother, Joy Zamoiski. The Daffodil Festival coordinates with the Daffodil Daze at the Zamoiski home on Candor Hill Road. (Photo by Wendy Post)

West Creek Family Farm brought out some of their product to the Daffodil Festival, held at the Candor Ball Field on May 1. You can find them on Facebook. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Jodi Riggs and Christian deBrigard, from Billion Berry Farm in Candor, set up at the Daffodil Festival, held at the Candor Ball Field on May 1. The pair was also representing cheese from Snow Farm. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Georgianna Reynolds, a Tupperware distributor out of Nichols, N.Y., arrived at the May 1 Daffodil Festival, held at the Candor Ball Field in Candor, N.Y., with a variety of Tupperware products. If you are looking for Tupperware, you can call her at (607) 768-3092, email ggreynolds76@gmail.com, or find Gg’s Tupperware on Facebook. (Photo by Wendy Post)

