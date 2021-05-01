Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation awards grant to First Baptist Church of Owego 

The First Baptist Church of Owego (FBC-O) thanks the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, its Advisory Committee and Officers for its recently awarded grant. The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, hereinafter referred to as the Truman Foundation, provides grants to organizations that focus on supporting the residents of Tioga County.

The Truman Foundation awarded a capital project grant in the amount of $5,000 to topcoat the driveways and common parking lot located at 226/228 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. This grant enables the FBC-O to complete its safety project, and thereby, more safely support the community programs and activities based at their facilities.

Mildred Faulkner Truman was born in Owego in 1897. She became a director of the Owego National Bank and the Tioga County Historical Society, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Union Church. Her husband, James Truman, practiced law in Owego. Upon her death in 1983, Truman’s estate established a foundation to support non-profit organizations serving Tioga County residents with grants for critical needs, aid for capital projects and seed money for special projects and programs.

As expressed by the Truman Foundation’s mission statement, it is “the Foundation’s intent that through attention to such requests, the grants awarded will address the community’s challenges and make a significant difference.”

The FBC-O is deeply grateful for what the Truman Foundation has done, and is doing, for the community and for the FBC-O.