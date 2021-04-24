Tioga Opportunities Inc. to offer ‘Spring Clean-up’ events 

Posted By: psadvert April 24, 2021

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is celebrating Community Action Month by hosting two “Spring Clean-up” events during the month of May (in Waverly on Saturday, May 8 and in Candor on Saturday, May 22).  

To be eligible, residents must be aged 60 or older (or under 60 with a disability), and own your home. Light yard work will be offered, including raking and cleaning of yard debris, hedge / perennial trimming, and removal of leaves or weeds from flower/plant beds. 

Applications are available by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 353. You may also print an application at www.tiogaopp.org. Early sign-ups are encouraged, as applicants will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applications must be received by April 28 for consideration. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga Opportunities Inc. to offer ‘Spring Clean-up’ events "

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*