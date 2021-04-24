Tioga Opportunities Inc. to offer ‘Spring Clean-up’ events 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is celebrating Community Action Month by hosting two “Spring Clean-up” events during the month of May (in Waverly on Saturday, May 8 and in Candor on Saturday, May 22).

To be eligible, residents must be aged 60 or older (or under 60 with a disability), and own your home. Light yard work will be offered, including raking and cleaning of yard debris, hedge / perennial trimming, and removal of leaves or weeds from flower/plant beds.

Applications are available by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 353. You may also print an application at www.tiogaopp.org. Early sign-ups are encouraged, as applicants will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applications must be received by April 28 for consideration.