Owego Elks Lodge hosting food drive; challenging community groups to join in

Spring is here, but there are some in the community that are struggling from the effects of COVID-19, and a tough winter. Local food pantries have seen a significant increase in people needing supplemental food. Now they need your support.

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Spring Food Drive and has challenged other community groups to do the same in a little friendly rivalry. They are collecting nonperishable food and monetary donations that will be distributed to Food Pantries all over Tioga County.

For everyone’s health and safety, this will be a contactless process. You can use Instacart, Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus, Sam’s Club, or any other delivery service to have your food donations delivered to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can mail a check to the Owego Elks Food Drive at P.O. Box 6, Owego, N.Y.

If you would like to donate food items from your own pantry, there will be a drop box at the Elks Lodge as well.