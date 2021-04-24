Pennsylvania expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and older, walk-ins available at Guthrie’s Sayre vaccine clinic 

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Monday that effective Tuesday, April 13, the state would open vaccine eligibility for those 16 and older, regardless of occupation or underlying health conditions.

The vaccine offered at this clinic is Pfizer, the only brand that is FDA approved for use in teens ages 16 to 17. Individuals 18 and older should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 1-866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one at eguthrie.org.

Please note: 16 and 17-year-olds must schedule their vaccine appointment by calling Centralized Scheduling at 1-866-488-4743. Scheduling through eGuthrie will not be an option for this age group.

Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine. Consent can be given in one of two ways: the parent may accompany the child to the clinic to provide consent or, if a teen attends alone, a parent must be available to provide consent via telephone.

For a comprehensive list of all of Guthrie’s current vaccine clinic locations and how to schedule, visit https://www.guthrie.org/safety-hospitals-and-clinics/covid-vaccine-information.