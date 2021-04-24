Harbor Freight Tools to open new store in Sayre on May 1

Harbor Freight Tools recently announced they would officially open their new store location in Sayre, Pa. on Saturday, May 1 at 8 a.m. The Sayre store, located at 1661 Elmira St., is the 44th Harbor Freight Tools store in Pennsylvania.

The new store brings approximately 25 to 30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Customers will receive a free bucket with a $24.99 purchase (while supplies last) on the grand opening day only.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Sayre and all of Bradford County,” said Chris Sherman, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists – any tool user who cares about value.”

During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and they are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on their website, www.harborfreight.com, rather than the store. Giving Back

Another of the company’s core values they boast is giving back to the communities it serves. In order to help protect healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks, and face shields to hospitals in every community served by a Harbor Freight Tools store.

Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools across America. The program’s flagship program is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 outstanding public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards.

High school skilled trades teachers are encouraged to apply for this year’s prize at hftforschoolsprize.org. The Prize launched on March 24, 2021 and applications will be accepted until May 21, 2021. Winners will be announced in October 2021.

Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders, and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.

For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.