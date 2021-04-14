Resident’s craft honors veterans

Resident’s craft honors veteransPictured, Kevin Miller recently created a coat rack for The Owego Pennysaver’s Editor, Wendy Post. For the coat rack, Miller placed an airborne insignia to honor her military service and her completion of Airborne Training and subsequent military service at Ft. Bragg, N.C. "This piece is very special, and it is nice to know that folks still support and appreciate veterans," said Post. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Owego resident Kevin Miller has reserved a special place in his heart for individuals who serve or have served in the military. In their honor, he has been crafting a one-of-a-kind keepsake, and all inspired by a sincere appreciation for veterans’ service and sacrifice.

Miller’s signature creation is a coat rack featuring four hooks. Adorning the pieces are military insignia based on an individual’s specific service history.

The insignia, he explained, is first drawn by hand on the board. A soft wood, such as pine, is the typical choice, Miller said, since it is easier to work with. Next, using a wood-burning gun, he brings the insignia designs to life. Final steps include staining and then he applies a clear coat, which usually takes five to six applications.  

Pictured is a military insignia crafted on a coat rack by Owego resident, Kevin Miller. Miller enjoys giving back to veterans. Provided photo.

Overall, one coat rack takes upwards of eight to ten hours to complete. Most are four feet wide and feature four to six coat hooks and three military patches.

And even before he begins the work, Miller remarked, “I spend time researching the correct insignias,” and based on the units that each veteran has served in. 

Much of Miller’s inspiration comes from his own family. Miller’s father, father-in-law, brother and sister all served in the military. Miller explained that it was his aspiration to serve as well, although asthma disqualified him at the time.

Today, Miller takes pride in his work, which allows him the opportunity to give back to military members. He also takes orders for sales. Amongst his artistic creations are eagles, dream catchers, fish, turkeys, wolves, deer and dogs, just to name a few.

A nearby neighbor, Ice Cream Works, was the recipient of a coat rack with the establishment’s logo burned in, which now provides a place for employees to hang up their belongings.

Pictured is a turkey, crafted on wood by Owego resident Kevin Miller. Provided photo.

And not just coat racks, Miller has crafted lacrosse stick holders for youth players and coaches at Owego, and where he has coached lacrosse for the past five years. The lacrosse stick holder features OFA insignia such as the Appeal to the Great Spirit horse.  

Pictured is a military insignia crafted on a coat rack by Owego resident, Kevin Miller. Miller enjoys giving back to veterans. Individuals interested in talking to Miller about his work can contact him at (607) 348-7688. Provided photo.

Miller, who moved to Owego about seven years ago, played lacrosse and football at U.E. High School and SUNY-Broome. Miller’s son, Ben, may follow in the family footsteps, and has considered military service in the future. A first goal, though, is to finish criminal justice studies at SUNY-Broome.

For individuals interested in talking to Miller about his work, you can contact him at (607) 348-7688.

