Resident’s craft honors veterans

Owego resident Kevin Miller has reserved a special place in his heart for individuals who serve or have served in the military. In their honor, he has been crafting a one-of-a-kind keepsake, and all inspired by a sincere appreciation for veterans’ service and sacrifice.

Miller’s signature creation is a coat rack featuring four hooks. Adorning the pieces are military insignia based on an individual’s specific service history.

The insignia, he explained, is first drawn by hand on the board. A soft wood, such as pine, is the typical choice, Miller said, since it is easier to work with. Next, using a wood-burning gun, he brings the insignia designs to life. Final steps include staining and then he applies a clear coat, which usually takes five to six applications.

Overall, one coat rack takes upwards of eight to ten hours to complete. Most are four feet wide and feature four to six coat hooks and three military patches.

And even before he begins the work, Miller remarked, “I spend time researching the correct insignias,” and based on the units that each veteran has served in.

Much of Miller’s inspiration comes from his own family. Miller’s father, father-in-law, brother and sister all served in the military. Miller explained that it was his aspiration to serve as well, although asthma disqualified him at the time.

Today, Miller takes pride in his work, which allows him the opportunity to give back to military members. He also takes orders for sales. Amongst his artistic creations are eagles, dream catchers, fish, turkeys, wolves, deer and dogs, just to name a few.

A nearby neighbor, Ice Cream Works, was the recipient of a coat rack with the establishment’s logo burned in, which now provides a place for employees to hang up their belongings.

And not just coat racks, Miller has crafted lacrosse stick holders for youth players and coaches at Owego, and where he has coached lacrosse for the past five years. The lacrosse stick holder features OFA insignia such as the Appeal to the Great Spirit horse.

Miller, who moved to Owego about seven years ago, played lacrosse and football at U.E. High School and SUNY-Broome. Miller’s son, Ben, may follow in the family footsteps, and has considered military service in the future. A first goal, though, is to finish criminal justice studies at SUNY-Broome.

For individuals interested in talking to Miller about his work, you can contact him at (607) 348-7688.