Letter: The flag is a symbol of this country’s storied history

Dear Editor,

The Town of Owego raised its flags to full staff on April 6, 2021. On April 8, 2020 the Governor gave an executive order to lower flags to half-staff in honor of COVID victims across the state and while on “pause.”

The Town recognizes the frustration, anguish and pain many New Yorkers have experienced, and we stand with them. This past year, communities across New York have been resilient, caring and responsible in response to this pandemic.

A year later, the Town feels that it is time to be forward looking, remain vigilant and continue to work to rid the pandemic’s hold on our daily life.

On April 6, the Town raised the flags to full staff in recognition of the work completed so far.

We will not forget those we have lost and we continue to honor those we may still lose. The flag is a symbol of this country’s storied history, and never defeated morale. May that strength and optimism carry us through this pandemic and beyond.

Respectfully,

Donald Castellucci, Jr.

Owego Town Supervisor