Photo: The length of the Westbound Train

Take a look at the Westbound train in the attached photo from the Indian Girl’s Monument in Evergreen Cemetery in Owego.

On the right hand side, the front of the train is about over the underpass on North Avenue. When you look to the far left, the end of the train is in the vicinity of the former Treadway, or very near the overhead near Lockheed Martin (IBM).

In short, it spans from the underpass in Owego to the overpass located East of the Village of Owego.