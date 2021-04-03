Owego Rotary announces service project

As part of Owego Rotary’s 100-Year celebration, they have put together CARE KITS consisting of personal care items and cleaning supplies for donation to charitable organizations.

The first organization to receive these CARE KITS was Tioga County Rural Ministry. On Thursday morning, members of the Owego Rotary Club delivered the kits to TCRM.

Sister Mary expressed her appreciation, stating, “Rotarians have once again responded to the needs of our community. They are great friends of our ministry, forever seeking ways to serve. Our community is blessed by their generous service. Congratulations to all on their 100th anniversary of dedicated outreach and service to our community.”

In addition to Tioga County Rural Ministry, Catholic Charities and Allied Christians of Tioga County (ACT) will also be receiving care kits.

In a press release, a representative from Owego Rotary wrote, “The financial challenges that some Tioga residents face make these ‘care’ items a luxury for some families. Hopefully these donations will bridge some of the gap.”

They continued, “With community support, the Owego Rotary Club will continue to invest in this community through events, programs, and service.”