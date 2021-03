Vestal, N.Y Lodge #2508 recently donated over 500 pounds of non-perishable food to the Berkshire Helping Hands Food Pantry in Berkshire, N.Y. The donations will be used for the pantry’s once-a-month senior citizens food giveaways.

Some of the items donated included spam, tuna, soup, coffee, tea, drink mixes, sugar, cookies, crackers, and candy.