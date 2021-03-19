Tioga United Way’s Celebrity Adventures Auction is underway!

Tioga United Way recently announced their annual Celebrity Adventures Auction is underway. Bidding runs from March 15 to March 26 at noon on tiogaunitedway.com. Winners will be announced on their Facebook page.

Adventures to bid on are as follows:

1. You and four to six of your closest friends will enjoy the day with Adam Weitsman on his boat followed by a dinner with him and Jim Boeheim at his Skaneateles home. Included will be your choice of dinner from The Krebs or Elephant and The Dove.

2. Time for a staycation! Enjoy a Friday and Saturday night stay at the relaxing Belva Lockwood Inn, with breakfast provided by The Owego Kitchen.

3. Do you have what it takes to be a keeper at Animal Adventure Park? Feed sloths, bathe giant tortoises, meet the giraffes, and bottle-feed babies in the nursery? If so, this adventure is for you!

4. Enjoy a round of golf and fishing with Major League Baseball player Josh Thole. You and two friends will golf with lunch and drinks. Then spend a day on Cayuga Lake with drinks, snacks and fishing gear provided.

5. Once a month, for a year, you get to treat yourself to a dozen wings from The Rainbow Trail, one drink from Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, and one sweet treat from Confection Connection.

6. Want to drive a Lamborghini for a day? Thanks to Adam Weitsman, you can! Must be 21 or older to feel the open road in a Lambo.

7. The highest bidder and a friend will be treated to a round of golf, an overnight stay, and $50 food credit at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.

You can bid at www.unitedway.com, or call them at (607) 687-4028 for more information.