Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Behold the most incredibly beautiful Fluffy. This is the kitty that was brought to my house a few weeks ago as a homeless stray kitty. I have advertised for the owner and no one has come forward, so I am looking for a loving home for her. She is going to be fixed on March 18 and will have all her shots.

Her personality is every bit as wonderful as her appearance. She went directly into foster care from my home the night she arrived. She was only at my house for a couple of hours, but when I stopped to see her yesterday she came trotting over to see me like we were old friends.

I expect a lot of interest in this kitty because, after all, she is a beautiful cat, so I will choose the best possible candidate. You must have a vet reference and I will be doing a home check. You will have to fill out an application and I ask for a $75 donation.

If you are interested in adopting Fluffy, please call me at (607) 768-6575.

If you would be interested in donating to help take care of all the kitties here, please send your donations to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. You can also donate via PayPal to nancyturner777@hotmail.com.