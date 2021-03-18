Greatest Act of Generosity

Generosity means more than just giving. It also means to cooperate with others, to see beyond the weaknesses and mistakes of others, helping them recognize their innate value.

Although in our world we see a continuing breakdown of social, economic, moral and political systems, beneath the surface energies of a loud world is a quiet resurgence of the human spirit. Drawing power from inner spiritual resources, a critical mass of human beings is empowering a new approach to living ~ an invisible, quiet, incognito movement gaining momentum rapidly as the world deteriorates.

This life-sustaining energy of spirituality is freeing people from the limitations and polarity of the old paradigm that had closed the heart. The heart is like a flower – unless open it cannot release its fragrance of qualities and virtues of the soul.

Most of us have learned how to keep our heart closed in a world that would seem to trample over us if we let it. Being open hearted requires tremendous courage; a courage which comes when we realize that no one can hurt us, no matter what they say or do. They may hurt our body, but when we have realized we are spirit, nothing outside can touch us.

Little by little practice opening your heart to those that you think have hurt you. Realize it wasn’t they who hurt you; it was yourself, it was your choice to be affected. But it taught you not to trust and closed your heart.

When we forgive, we heal; when we let go, we grow. By learning to heal our heart, we create a pure and powerful stage to face and pass through all circumstances. Situations will come; it is their job!

Our job is to create a stage to deal with the situation easily, so when meeting people we can give them good feelings. The secret is to learn to see everyone’s specialties. This is our duty.

If you ask me about someone’s weaknesses, I won’t speak of it. I am not looking at that. Why? If I focus on the weaknesses of others, I myself become weak, and my own weaknesses will be visible. When I am able to see the positivity in both positive and negative situations, I can influence others with my positivity. Their negativity will not influence me. To bring in light is to finish darkness! We experience inner growth constantly when we remain powerful in all situations.

“Only a powerful soul can offer love. Only a powerful soul can afford to be humble. If we are weak, then we become selfish. If we are empty, we take; but if we are filled, we automatically give to all. That is our nature.” — Dadi Prakashmani

Our love should reflect God’s unconditional love that feels and reflects His goodness and big-heartedness; love that is limitless, without boundaries and fixed demands; love that gives without asking for anything in return; love that does not see the other’s weaknesses and instead loves their qualities, love that is strong with no hidden fears and insecurities, love that adjusts and moulds according to the other person.

The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow. Do ‘good’ anyway! You see, in the final analysis it is between you and God; it never was between you and them (others) anyway.

