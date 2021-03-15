Village election taking place March 16 in Owego

An uncontested Village Election is taking place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to fill three seats on the Board of Trustees in the Village of Owego that have expired.

This year, Laura Eberly, Ron Pelton, and Rusty Fuller are running for re-election, uncontested. Current Board members include Eberly, Fuller, Ed Morton, Pelton, Charles Plater, and Fran VanHousen. Mike Baratta III is serving as the Village of Owego Mayor.

The election will take place on Tuesday, with polling from noon to 9 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, located on North Avenue in Owego.

To learn more about the Village of Owego Board activities, minutes and their calendar, visit www.villageofowego.com.