Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 25, 2021, property located at 34 Holmes Ave., Town of Owego, from Michael and Donna Clark to Scott Walkley for $186,560.

On Feb. 25, 2021, property located at 369 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Candace Cerretani By Atty. In Fact to Ronald and Melanie Schielie for $199,000.

On Feb. 25, 2021, property located at 373 South Main St., Village of Nichols, from Marcus Cole to Roger Cole for $85,000.

On Feb. 26, 2021, property located at 6074 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Olga Kotasek By Atty. In Fact to Valerie Nelson and Richard Oleski Jr. for $110,000.

On Feb. 26, 2021, property located at 472 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Thomas Fraley II to Adam Pascoe for $53,900.

On Feb. 26, 2021, property located at 1329 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Damone Properties LLC to Allen Shimon for $200,000

On Feb. 26, 2021, property located at 1021 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Town of Owego, from Tonya Tucker As Atty. In Fact, Nedra Tucker By Atty. In Fact to Marc and Alyssa Baker for $206,100.

On Feb. 26, 2021, property located at 68 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Scott and Shannon Yesalusky to Robert Elliott for $118,500.

On Feb. 26, 2021, property located at 57 West Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from WDR Enterprises LLC to Becky Sue and Cathy Sue Chilson, Michael Burrows for $85,000.

On Feb. 26, 2021, property located at 4935 West River Rd., Town of Nichols, from First Grantor: Anne Wheeler By Atty. In Fact to Ronny Shay for $149,900.

On March 1, 2021, property located at 173 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Daniel and Patricia Drewery to Mohd Khan for $150,000.

On March 2, 2021, property located at Eiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Gavin Pataki for $59,900.

On March 2, 2021, property located at 426 Acres Ave., Town of Barton, from Carolyne Schlosser to April Mazza for $131,959.

On March 2, 2021, property located at 737 State Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Teresa Zandor to Paul and Michelle Reeves for $155,000.

On March 3, 2021, property located at 1183 Russell Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Roberto and Natalie Rodriquez to Navy Federal Credit Union for $287,359.

On March 3, 2021, property located at 1971-1985 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Joann Stephens to David Melanson for $175,531.

On March 4, 2021, property located at 7762-7666 State Rt. 434, from The Everest Hotel Group LLC to Kardichor LLC for $50,000.