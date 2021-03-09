Letter: Scouts help out the Post

Dear Editor,

The Candor American Legion Post 907 wants to acknowledge and give a tremendous thank you to Scout Andrew Suttmeier. Andrew, while working to achieve his Eagle Badge Rating, took the lead in organizing a property maintenance project for our Post, which was outlined by Post members.

Andrew took the lead in organizing the scope of the outlined projects by acquiring the materials and the manpower required. Additional Troop 42 Scouts, their Troop leaders and Scout parents, supported him with oversight by committee Post 907 members to assist with equipment and labor as assigned.

The scope of the “Project” was amending and upgrading several outdoor areas and miscellaneous items. The projects planned and executed included power washing and scraping paint on the garage, replacing window frames and boarding up windows and securing the building, weatherproofing for the elements, replacing and repairing door jams on overhead doors, painting the entire garage, painting and coating the steel roof on the garage, clearing brush and debris around garage, raking and reseeding ground around garage, removing the roof and rotted material from the Legion Post sign, rebuilding and replacing the roof, and scraping and painting the Post monument that came from a World War I battleship.

Our most sincere thanks are extended to Scout Andrew Suttmeier and fellow scout members. You all did an excellent job in a timely fashion and demonstrated a great work ethic. It was a pleasure to work with all of you.

We at the American Legion Post 907 are very appreciative to the wonderful results you achieved. Thank you to the Scout Master Dan Vega. Thank you to parents Dan Suttmeier, Pete Fitch, Linda Shield, and Fran; and special thanks to Scouts Matt Sutmeier, Matt Fitch, Dave Vega, and Lincoln Buell.

Your time and efforts to give support to this young man, and troop member participation on such a large project is a testament to their success of such a huge undertaking to have achieved the scope of the work that they completed.

Sincerely,

Don Slater

Second Vice, Building and Maintenance / American Legion Post 907

Commander Rufus Riggs

American Legion Post 907