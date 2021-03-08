Tioga County to present the State of the County address

The Chair of the Tioga County Legislature is set to give the State of The County Address on March 9, 2021, at noon and during the regular monthly Legislative Meeting, held in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

Tioga County’s Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, will present the current State of the County to the Legislature and interested members of the public.

During the meeting, the Tioga County Legislature will recognize employees that recently completed the Institute for Advancement Program. The public is welcome to attend. Please note that seating is limited.