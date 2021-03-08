Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of March 7, 2021

Hi everyone! My name is Roxie and I am a 12-year-old beagle mix who just arrived at Stray Haven with my friend Bailey. Bailey and I have been together for a long time and some awesome people adopted us together, but sadly it didn’t work out.

I was being a little troublemaker and Bailey and I weren’t getting along, so the shelter decided that it would be best for everyone if I came back and took a shot at finding my own home without other pets. I wasn’t a huge fan of my adopter’s special needs cat, either, so that caused some issues.

I really think I would do awesome in a home where I’m the only animal and I have a person that can just snuggle with me all day, I want nothing more than to be the center of attention!

When I entered the previous shelter, my old joints were causing me some pain. The staff there said that I was very sensitive to touch around my hips. Since then my pain has been managed with some medication, but it is still important to be very gentle around me.

If you are interested in giving me a nice retirement home to live out my golden years, stop by Stray Haven, the staff would love to tell you about me! I’ll be hanging out in the office waiting to greet you!

