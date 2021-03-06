Helping Hands Food Pantry announces Easter food boxes

The Helping Hands Food Pantry, serving the residents of Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville, with zip codes of 13736 and 13835, announces that Easter food boxes will be distributed on Thursday, April 1, at the food pantry located in the Berkshire Community Hall.

Residents can sign up by calling Joan at 657-2501 or Emily at 657-8158 by Saturday, March 20. Pick up times will be assigned when signing up.

This event is a drive thru event.