There might not be any cookie booths right now because of the pandemic, but you can still order your cookies online from Troop 40296 and have them delivered right to your door, or save the shipping cost? Or you can choose “girl delivery” at checkout and they will arrange contactless delivery with you.

Just click on the QR Code (pictured) or visit https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop40296-169.