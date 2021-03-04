Help Fill the Sled!

A food drive called “Fill the Sled” and hosted by Boy Scout Troop 42 is being held on Saturday, March 6 in Candor, N.Y. Individuals can donate non-perishable goods that the Scouts will deliver to Candor’s Bread of Life Food Pantry.

The Candor Scouts were inspired by a one-of-a-kind race they participated in, so “Fill the Sled” holds a special meaning.

The sled in the spotlight is an Iditarod-style sled that the Scouts used while competing in a Winter Camporee event. Teaming up on a 2.5-mile course, the scouts pulled the sled while completing ten-plus challenges.

Scout Master Daniel Vega estimates that the sled can hold upwards of 60 pounds of non-perishable goods.

The Scouts won’t mind though if donations overflow the sled, since the goal is to collect as much as possible.

Vega explained that donations would be accepted in a “Drive-Thru” fashion from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the gazebo in Candor. Masks and social distancing practices are required. Individuals can pull up in their cars, and then pop the trunk while the Scouts unload and place items on the sled. Or, individuals can leave donations on the sidewalk.

The Candor Boy Scout Troop 42, which covers the Candor School District, is also reaching out to encourage young people to join the group. A Troop with an established history of several youth attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, the group will soon be down to three members.

Last year, with social distancing practices in place, Troop 42 placed first at the Camp Tuscarora annual summer event. The Windsor, N.Y. gathering is a weeklong adventure in the wilderness that promotes survival skills. Troop 42 was also selected for the Spirit Award, which is a reflection of how well they work together.

Vega remarked, “New members are welcome,” adding that the Troop gets involved with multiple fun and life-learning experiences, and described a canoe-camping trip, exclaiming, “One of our best trips ever was at Cranberry Lake in the Adirondacks, and where we canoed from one camping spot to another.”

To learn more or inquire about joining Candor Boy Scout Troop 42, email to Vega at daniel.vega75@yahoo.com.

Candor Boy Scout Troop 42 looks forward to serving the community on March 6. Individuals who cannot attend the food drive can donate directly to Bread of Life Food Pantry.