Senior Citizens Foundation now accepting grant funding applications

If you are a nonprofit or agency that serves area senior citizens, the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation may be able to assist. Applications for projects are now being accepted from nonprofits and community agencies serving the older population living in Tioga County, N.Y.

Visit tcseniorfoundation.com to find out more about the Senior Citizens Foundation and how to apply. Organizations can submit applications and supporting documents electronically on the website or print an application to fill in and mail.

Hard copy applications are available by request from TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or by inquiring at seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com or calling (607) 687-0229.

The Senior Citizens Foundation has awarded grant funds for libraries, food pantries, and other programs designed to improve the lives of older citizens since 1982.