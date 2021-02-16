Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to offer free Virtual Cooking Class to inspire healthy meals 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is excited to announce their first Virtual Cooking Class, planned for Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. via zoom.

The free cooking class will feature a nutritionist from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Just Say Yes program and will offer recipes and a cooking demonstration to help guests learn new skills and create healthy meals at home.

Participants are asked to pre-register by calling (607) 687-4120 ext. 331, and must provide an email address and have access to the Internet to attend.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is committed to supporting the community and continues to serve its customers and respond to needs in light of COVID-19.

To see how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. may be able to help you, visit www.tiogaopp.org for a full list of our services and programs.