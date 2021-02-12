The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is offering a virtual parenting skills workshop series called PS… It Works! This educational program is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages two to 18.

In this 8-week series, parents / caregivers will learn and practice five essential communication skills. The series will be held Monday afternoons, from 2 to 4 p.m. via zoom, and runs from March 1 through April 19.

Parents and caregivers can email Joan at jes49@cornell.edu to register before Feb. 26.